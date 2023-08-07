1 dead after vehicle crashed into parked semi truck at Hwy 99 pullout in Delta

One person is dead after police say a vehicle crashed into a semi truck that was parked at the Highway 91 truck pullout in Delta.

The Delta Police Department says the fatal collision happened at the Highway 91 truck pullout, north of Highway 10, around 1:40 a.m.

“Unfortunately the single occupant and driver of the crashed vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene,” wrote police in an email to CTV News.

“With the investigation being in preliminary stages, we are unable to confirm details about contributing factors,” concludes the statement.