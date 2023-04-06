1 dead after vehicle hits overpass pillar along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary

One person is dead following an afternoon crash along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., a vehicle collided with an overpass pillar in the 2900 block of the ring road near the Stoney Trail and Spruce Meadows Way interchange.

Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department public information officer, told CTV News the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived on scene.

EMS confirmed one person was pronounced dead on scene.

Police believe an eastbound SUV driven by a man in his 40s left the roadway, entered the centre median and struck a concrete bridge support.

Police said excessive speed and impairment are not suspected.

Investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

No other injuries have been reported.