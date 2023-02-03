1 dead, another injured after commercial trucks collide on Highway 5

A crash on Highway 5 involving two commercial vehicles has left one person dead and another injured.

In a news release, BC Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 12:11 p.m. Thursday in McLure, a small community just north of Kamloops.

"One driver is deceased and the other has been taken to hospital," Const. Mike Moore said in the release.

As of Thursday afternoon, Highway 5 was closed in both directions.

"A time of reopening is undetermined at this point," said Moore, adding that drivers should check DriveBC for updates.

Barriere RCMP, Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services, and BC Highway Patrol officers all responded to the scene.

Authorities said although the investigation is still in its early stages, there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor to the crash.

Motorists who may have witnessed the collision are asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and refer to file number 23-458.