1 dead, another injured in Highway 97 crash in Quesnel: RCMP

One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle collision in B.C.'s Interior on Wednesday afternoon.

BC Highway Patrol officers responded to the fatal crash involving a commercial Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Dodge Ram pickup truck just before 2 p.m. on Highway 97 in Quesnel.

Authorities said the male driver of the Dodge Ram died, and a female passenger in the same vehicle was taken to hospital. Officers did not disclose the extent of the passenger’s injuries.

The occupants of the Ford pickup truck were uninjured.

BCHP said the cause is still under investigation, but early indications show that a mechanical failure may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

WorkSafeBC, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, and BCHP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services are also assisting in the investigation.

Highway 97 was closed with alternating traffic for several hours Wednesday afternoon and evening, but it has since reopened.