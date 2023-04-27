1 dead, another injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 1

One person is dead and another has been injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C., Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. inside the west gate of Yoho National Park, according to a news release from BC Highway Patrol.

"An initial investigation has determined that a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser travelling westbound crossed the centre line of the highway and continued down a steep embankment on the eastbound side," BCHP said in its release.

The passenger — a woman in her 30s of no fixed address — was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that they would not be sharing any further details about the passenger's death, pending notification of her next of kin.

Police added that she is not believed to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver — a Kelowna man in his 50s — sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

BCHP said the investigation is still in the very early stages but that driver impairment has not been ruled out as a possible contributing factor.

Highway 1 in Yoho National Park was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic during the initial investigation, but has since been fully reopened.

Anyone with information or dash cam video related to the incident is asked to contact BCHP at 250-344-2221 and reference file number 2023-1547.