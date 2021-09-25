1 dead, another seriously injured in ATV crash in B.C. Interior
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after an all-terrain vehicle crash in a remote area in B.C.'s Interior Saturday.
The single-vehicle collision happened in the early hours of the morning in the Postill Lake area, according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.
Police said they received a distress signal from a GPS device in the area near Wallaston and Brunette forest service roads around 3 a.m.
Mounties responded to the scene, along with crews from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Vernon Search and Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services.
When they arrived, they found the scene of the crash and the two occupants of the vehicle, both 52-year-old men.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was airlifted to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.
RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are each still investigating the incident, police said.
