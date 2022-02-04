1 dead following Hwy 25 crash north of Lethbridge
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Reporter/Producer
Ryan White
One driver is dead and a section of Highway 25 was closed to traffic following a Friday morning crash.
According to Picture Butte RCMP, an eastbound car collided with an oncoming SUV at around 8 a.m.
The driver of the car, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene. RCMP has not released his age.
The SUV driver was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Coalhurst Fire Department officials confirm the highway remains closed in both directions at a location south of Diamond City.
Traffic was detoured in the area for several hours before it reopened just before noon.
RCMP say icy roads may have played a role in the fatal crash. An investigation into the collision is underway.
