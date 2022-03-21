1 dead following reports of gunshots along 16th Avenue N.W.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating after an early-morning shooting along 16th Avenue N.W. left one man dead.

Emergency crews responded to a section of the road between Second and Fourth Street shortly before 1 a.m. after the sound of gunshots was reported to 911.

EMS officials confirm the male, age not confirmed, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police discovered a body in the front driver's side of a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Bullet holes have been located in fences and in garbage bins along an alleyway on the north side of 16th Avenue.

Witnesses said the truck was stopped at a red light when a second vehicle pulled alongside it. The shooter exited their vehicle, fired several shots, then fled east on 16 Ave N.W.

Calgary police believe the incident was a targeted attack. It was the third violent death of the weekend.

"This was a significantly violent attack on a busy road in our city," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS Homicide Unit in a release. "While we are still relatively early in the investigation, we are dedicating a number of resources to suppress further violence and hold those responsible accountable."

The section of 16th Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours but has reopened. As of Monday afternoon, the alleyway remains taped off.

RESIDENTS DISTURBED

Residents of Mount Pleasant were disturbed to learn of the death so close to home.

"It’s just devastating to hear something like that happening,” said Simone Graw, who resides in the area.

"The rise in crime has, kind of, been happening in the area recently, within the last year," said Caton King, who lives nearby. "(So) a shooting is shocking, but crime rate is not."

The home of Cailey Lewis, who has lived in the neighbourhood for less than half a year, backs onto the alleyway crime scene.

"I know that gun violence happens in a lot of places but it’s not really something you’d expect to happen, you know, in your backyard," said Lewis. "Makes me a little concerned for our safety, which is not a normal feeling. I've lived in Calgary my whole life.

"I was born and raised here and I’ve never felt unsafe in the city before, but to have this kind of thing happen in our home, essentially, or right outside of our home, is pretty shocking, pretty disturbing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.