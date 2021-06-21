1 dead following serious collision near Wetaskiwin

A man is dead after a collision with a gravel truck near Wetaskiwin last Friday.

RCMP received a call around 9 a.m. about a serious crash on Highway 2A near Township Road 472.

Police said a car was travelling north in an “erratic manner” when it went into the lane of oncoming traffic and struck a gravel truck heading south.

Emergency medical services and fire services attended the crash but the 41-year-old driver and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead on scene. RCMP said the driver of the gravel truck was uninjured.

The name of the man will not be released. Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating.