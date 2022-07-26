1 dead, Good Samaritan assaulted after attack in Maskwacis

Two people are facing charges after a homicide in Maskwacis on Sunday.

Police were dispatched to a home on the Montana First Nation for a report of an assault with a weapon around 6:10 p.m.

An investigation has determined that two men entered a home and assaulted the man inside who has been identified as Mason Skylar Currie, 20.

Currie died as a result of his injuries.

As the suspects were leaving the scene, they came across a Good Samaritan who was calling 911, and assaulted him, police say.

The 56-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he was treated and released.

Two men were arrested a short time later with help from RCMP police dogs.

Cole Gerald Cattleman, 25, and Chaz Joseph Cattleman, 22, both residents of Maskwacis have each been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police say Chaz Joseph Cattleman was also unlawfully at large from parole.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.