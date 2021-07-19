1 dead in Anthony Henday crash: police
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A driver thrown from their vehicle in a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday morning died at the scene, officials say.
According to police, the vehicle rolled near the Anthony Henday off ramp and 100 Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved.
Access to northbound Anthony Henday Drive from Highway 16A was closed for a period of time.
