1 dead in Coquitlam shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Coquitlam Sunday evening.

RCMP were called to the Foster Avenue and North Road area shortly before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have video footage such as dashcam, surveillance or cellphone video, is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2023.