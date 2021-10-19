1 dead in crash east of Stavely, Alta.

A 68-year-old resident of Stavely, Alta. is dead following a Monday afternoon crash east of the southern Alberta town.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Township Road 142 and Range Road 262, roughly 12 kilometres east of Stavely, shortly before 3 p.m. after a Mazda pickup truck and a Dodge Journey SUV collided.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene. RCMP officials have not released the name or gender of the deceased.

There were three people in the SUV at the time of the crash; one was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition while the other two were assessed at the scene.

An RCMP investigation into the cause of the fatal crash is underway but police do not suspect alcohol was a contributing factor.

Stavely is located along Highway 2 approximately 85 kilometres south of Calgary.