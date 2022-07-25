iHeartRadio

1 dead in crash near Ponoka

(Photo courtesy: RCMP)

Emergency crews were at a fatal crash on Highway 53, between Range Road 271 and 272 west of Ponoka Monday afternoon.

One person was killed in the crash.

The highway reopened around 7 p.m., after being impassible as investigators probed the scene.

No further information was available from police.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton. 

