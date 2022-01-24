1 dead in crash northwest of Edmonton

One person is dead after a serious crash along Highway 44 on Monday.

At around 12:39 p.m. Morinville RCMP were called to a collision between Township Road 570 and 571 involving a semi and an SUV.

RCMP said the next-of-kin notification is “pending,” and a cause is yet to be determined.

However, the roads were said to be icy due to recent rainfall in the area.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while police investigated.

Morinville is about 34 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.