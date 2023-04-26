1 dead in crash that closed Highway 1 in Hope overnight

One person is dead after a collision involving three commercial vehicles on Highway 1 in Hope, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the highway's eastbound lanes around 4 p.m. near Hunter Creek, according to a news release from BC Highway Patrol.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that they would not be sharing any further details about the deceased, pending notification of the driver's next of kin.

"While still in the early stages, initial investigation points to the commercial vehicle driven by the deceased rear-ending one of the other commercial vehicles that had been stopped in construction traffic at a high rate of speed," BCHP said in its release.

"The other drivers involved are co-operating with investigators and there are no other significant injuries. No charges are expected at this time."

In addition to highway patrol, Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, BC Emergency Health Services, the Hope Fire Department, Hope Search and Rescue and the BC Coroners Service all responded to the scene.

Highway 1 was closed eastbound from Laidlaw Road to Hunter Creek Road overnight as investigators worked. It has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video of it is asked to contact the lead investigator on the case, identified in the release as "Const. Randhawa of BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack."

Randhawa can be reached at 604-702-4039. The file number for the case is 2023-15693.