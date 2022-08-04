iHeartRadio

1 dead in crash west of Edmonton

(File Photo)

One person is dead after a crash early Thursday morning in Parkland County.

Emergency crews were called to Range Road 24 on Township Road 524 around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Mounties say a collision analyst is on scene, and traffic will be delayed until the investigation is complete.

No information about other injuries or people involved in the crash has been released.

