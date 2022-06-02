1 killed in crash near Edmonton

One person is dead after a serious crash on Highway 44.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 44 near Highway 642 west of Morinville.

RCMP say a car crossed the centre line and collided with a Jeep, which ultimately caught fire.

One person in the Jeep was taken to hospital with minor injuries and another was flown by STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

The 85-year-old woman from Edmonton who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours, but has now reopened to traffic.