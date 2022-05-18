1 dead in Deer Ridge house fire

A Tuesday night fire in a southeast neighbourhood has left one man dead.

Calgary fire crews responded to a multi-unit house fire in the 100 block of Deerview Way in the southeast community of Deer Ridge shortly before 11 p.m.

Flames and thick smoke billowed out of the basement when Calgary Fire Department members arrived on scene.

The fire was quickly brought under control by multiple crews using aerial apparatus.

Upon searching the house's interior, crews located a body. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

According to EMS officials, there were no other reported injuries.

The interior of the unit of origin saw heavy heat and smoke damage, while damage to neighbouring units was minimal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.