Deerfoot Trail rollover kills driver
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
One person was killed in a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday afternoon.
A female driver rolled her vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on between Southland Drive and Anderson Road, said Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke.
An EMS spokesperson confirmed that the woman died.
The crash closed northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at 24 Street and Bow Bottom Trail for several hours.
-
Still no sign of Lola: Search continues for missing Tillsonburg womanAn 88-year-old woman from Tillsonburg has now been missing for 10 days.
-
Crews put out flames at Waterloo homeA fire broke out Friday afternoon at a home in Waterloo.
-
Toronto Police investigation underway near Friday HarbourA heavy police presence is in Friday Harbour Saturday for a Toronto police investigation.
-
N.S. community basketball program targeted by thieves, racial graffitiA shattered window on the outside door greeted players and parents as they arrived for basketball in Glace Bay, N.S., on Saturday.
-
Two times in two days: House in downtown Windsor catches fire againWindsor fire crews attended a house fire at 667 Windsor Ave. Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. weather: Wind warnings issued on Vancouver Island, freezing rain forecast in InteriorPeople travelling highway mountain passes in B.C.'s Southern Interior this weekend are being advised to watch out for slippery surfaces as a storm with the potential to bring freezing rain moves through.
-
'Decision Day': Neighbourhood Decision Making Program vote wraps upSaturday is the final day of voting. People can vote by phone or in person until 4 p.m. and can vote online until midnight.
-
Vancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan wins Canada's first medal at Parapan Am GamesVancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan won Canada's first medal at the Parapan American Games on Saturday.
-
12-year-old boy brings solar system to SaskatoonA Saskatchewan boy’s most recent project is out of this world. The 12-year-old is bringing the solar system to Saskatoon.