Deerfoot Trail rollover kills driver


A woman died following a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Nov. 15, 2023.

One person was killed in a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

A female driver rolled her vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on between Southland Drive and Anderson Road, said Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed that the woman died.

The crash closed northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at 24 Street and Bow Bottom Trail for several hours. 

