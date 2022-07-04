1 dead in Falconridge shooting

One person is dead and several homes were evacuated following a Monday morning shooting in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm one person, age and gender not confirmed, was shot in the community of Falconridge.

Officers responded to Falsby Way N.E. shortly before 11 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Police have cordoned off the road as well as a section of 54th Street N.E.

A CTV News crew arrived at the shooting scene and encountered a dead body in the street.

Police took a man and woman into custody early Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details emerge.

Due to an ongoing police incident, several roads near Falsby Way and 54 Street NE are closed.

*Please use alternate routes*#yyc #yyctraffic #yycroads