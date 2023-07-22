1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash east of Didsbury

A man is dead and a youth is in hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a holiday trailer near Didsbury Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say the crash happened at noon on Highway 582, around 30 kilometres east of Didsbury.

The man riding the motorcycle died on scene.

A STARS spokesperson confirmed they transported a teenager in critical condition to Alberta Children's Hospital.

Traffic on Highway 582, between Range Road 271 and Range Road 272, is being diverted as RCMP investigate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.