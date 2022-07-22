iHeartRadio

1 dead in Friday night collision on Highway 22X

Strathmore RCMP are on the scene of a fatal collision that took place Friday night on Highway 22X at Range Road 280.

One person is reported dead.

Both east and westbound lanes are closed on Highway 22X between Highway 791 and Highway 797.

RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story…

