1 dead in house fire near Parksville, B.C.
CTV News Vancouver Island Associate Digital Producer
Adam Chan
RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead following a house fire in Whiskey Creek, B.C.
Firefighters were called to the structure fire around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3800-block of Marples Road, west of Parksville, B.C.
"Unfortunately, one person was located deceased at the scene," said the Oceanside RCMP in a release Thursday.
Mounties say they are investigating the cause of the fire and the person's death. The B.C. Coroners Service and fire investigators are also investigating the incident.
Police say no further information on the investigation will be released until both the cause of the person's death and the cause of the fire are determined.
