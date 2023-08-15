1 dead in motor vehicle collision east of Calgary

A rural intersection just east of Calgary was the scene of a fatal crash on Monday evening.

It happened at Highway 564 and Range Road 285, east of Stoney Trail and Country Hills Boulevard in the northeast.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 5:30 p.m.

EMS says one adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the deceased was available at the time of this writing.

Paramedics say they did not treat any other patients.

The RCMP says two vehicles were involved in the collision.

The highway was closed for a time while investigators examined the scene.