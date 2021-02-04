Police are investigating three shooting incidents in Surrey that took place between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, including one that left a young woman dead and a man in hospital.

The other two shootings do not appear to have resulted in injuries, and authorities said there's currently "no indication" they're connected to other incidents of gun violence in the city.

The deadly shooting was reported to police around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers were called to a home on 139A Street, where they found two victims suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

Neighbour Jessie Bains told CTV News that five or six "continuous shots" rang out.

The woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital in grave condition, and did not survive. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since been called to the case.

Police said the other injuries of the other victim, a man in his forties, are not believed to be life-threatening.

The motive for the killing is unclear. In a news release, the Surrey RCMP detachment said the "early indications are that this shooting was not a random act."

Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT said it’s not clear who the intended target was.

“Sadly, a young woman paid the price this morning and we’re getting to the bottom of exactly what happened,” he said.

Jang said the man and woman are not related to each other but he did not say what their relationship was.

The area around the home, at 139A and 108 Avenue, was cordoned off Thursday morning and authorities warned it would remain blocked off for a "significant period of time" as they conducted their investigation.

The other shootings happened hours earlier, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police were called to a wooded area near 124 Street and 76 Avenue.

About seven hours later, at 4 a.m., officers received another report of shots fired in Tannery Park.

"Officers examined each location and found evidence that a firearm was discharged. No evidence of anyone having been injured was located," the Surrey RCMP detachment said.

Police asked anyone with information on the shootings or dash-cam video taken from the locations around the time of the crimes to reach out to law enforcement.