1 dead in Surrey crash that closed King George Boulevard

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of 44 Avenue and King George Boulevard, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

"Sadly, one of the occupants has been declared deceased at the scene," police said in their statement.

The collision shut down a section of King George Boulevard as investigators from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service worked at the scene.

Southbound traffic was being diverted off of King George Boulevard at Highway 10, while northbound traffic was being diverted at 44 Avenue, police said, adding that the public should "avoid the area until further notice."

The road closure was expected to continue for "an undetermined amount of time," police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dash cam video from the area of King George Boulevard and the Serpentine River to contact them at 604-599-0502. The file number is 2022-175144.