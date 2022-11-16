1 dead in Surrey crash that closed King George Boulevard
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of 44 Avenue and King George Boulevard, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.
"Sadly, one of the occupants has been declared deceased at the scene," police said in their statement.
The collision shut down a section of King George Boulevard as investigators from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service worked at the scene.
Southbound traffic was being diverted off of King George Boulevard at Highway 10, while northbound traffic was being diverted at 44 Avenue, police said, adding that the public should "avoid the area until further notice."
The road closure was expected to continue for "an undetermined amount of time," police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or dash cam video from the area of King George Boulevard and the Serpentine River to contact them at 604-599-0502. The file number is 2022-175144.
-
Sault mayor sets sights on derelict propertiesBuildings that fall below the city’s property standards are on the radar of Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor.
-
Smith moves ahead with AHS overhaulPremier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.
-
Alex Nuttall officially sworn in as Barrie's new mayorIt was the dawn of a new era in municipal politics in Barrie Wednesday night as the city's first new mayor in over a decade was sworn in.
-
Cambrian College president reflects on his time at the schoolThe president of Cambrian College in Sudbury is stepping down. Bill Best will be leaving the college in the New Year after eight years at the helm.
-
Man in custody following 'high-risk' incident at Lethbridge homeA 36-year-old man has been arrested following what Lethbridge police call "a high-risk incident" Wednesday.
-
Metchosin murder trial: Crown lays out series of events following accused's prison breakCrown prosecutors continued to lay out their case Wednesday against two men accused of killing a man in his home after their escape from a Vancouver Island prison, as the murder trial resumed for a third day.
-
Consumers warned Christmas trees will be pricey this yearBritish Columbia's wild weather over the past few years, combined with rising inflation, is leading to a sharp increase in the price of real Christmas trees this year.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations remain above 1,000 for eighth weekAlberta now has 1,141 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Edmonton police release pictures of attempted kidnapping suspectPolice are asking for the public's help after what they call a “brazen” attempted kidnapping in downtown Edmonton.