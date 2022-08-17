1 dead in Trans-Canada Highway motorcycle crash west of Calgary

One person is dead and westbound traffic in a section of the Trans-Canada Highway has been reduced to a single lane following a morning crash west of Calgary.

Emergency crews responded to a location near Hermitage Road, approximately 20 kilometres west of Calgary, shortly before 7 a.m.

Details regarding the number of vehicles involved and any additional injuries have not been released, but Mounties confirm one person has died.

The crash victim had been riding a motorcycle at the time of the crash. Their age and gender have not been released.

RCMP have not provided an estimated time for the reopening of the closed lane.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.