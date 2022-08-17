1 dead in Trans-Canada Highway motorcycle crash west of Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
One person is dead and westbound traffic in a section of the Trans-Canada Highway has been reduced to a single lane following a morning crash west of Calgary.
Emergency crews responded to a location near Hermitage Road, approximately 20 kilometres west of Calgary, shortly before 7 a.m.
Details regarding the number of vehicles involved and any additional injuries have not been released, but Mounties confirm one person has died.
The crash victim had been riding a motorcycle at the time of the crash. Their age and gender have not been released.
RCMP have not provided an estimated time for the reopening of the closed lane.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.
-
Serious assault investigation closes section of Higgins Avenue: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has closed a section of Higgins Avenue due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter to make court appearanceThe man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter is set to make a court appearance in Regina on Wednesday morning regarding bail.
-
One person sent to hospital after east Windsor house fireOne person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Leduc County driver killed in crash with mooseA driver hit a moose in a fatal crash in Leduc County over the weekend, Mounties say.
-
4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMPSurrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.
-
Suspicious death in Winnipeg's North End prompts homicide investigationWinnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a North End home.
-
Toronto mayor 'concerned' about daycares not opting into $10 a day programToronto Mayor John Tory is expressing concern that more childcare centres in the city haven’t opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat beltsGeneral Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
Three motorists charged with stunt driving within three hours on Cambridge roadRegional police have charged three people with stunt driving within three hours on the same Cambridge road.