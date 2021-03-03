Mounties in North Vancouver say one person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on crash.

The collision happened Tuesday night, leading to closures on Low Level Road between East 3rd Street and St. Andrews Avenue.

Police say a driver heading west crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming car at about 11 p.m.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was killed and the passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mounties say they're investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.