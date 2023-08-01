1 dead, others injured in vehicle collision south of Calgary

One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition following a crash near Okotoks, Alta., on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 and 338th Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

STARS air ambulance flew a 36-year-old woman to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and the RCMP says there were other patients with minor injuries.

Northbound traffic was redirected onto 64th Street for a time.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.