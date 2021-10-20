1 death, 51 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Wednesday

Manitoba is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the death toll to 1,235 in Manitoba since the pandemic started.

Manitoba also reported 51 new COVID-19 cases. Of the new cases, 36 are in unvaccinated individuals, 12 are in fully vaccinated individuals, and three are partially vaccinated.

Manitoba saw its active case count dip below 1,000 on Wednesday, with 998 active cases. The province said 60,150 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the current active cases, 642 are in unvaccinated people, 286 are in fully vaccinated people and 70 are in people who are partially vaccinated.

There are 87 Manitobans currently in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 55 have active COVID-19. There are 19 patients in the ICU, with 16 having active COVID-19.

The province said of those in hospital with active COVID-19, 42 are not vaccinated, 11 are fully vaccinated and two people are partially vaccinated.

For ICU patients, 10 people are not vaccinated and six are fully vaccinated.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 3.1 per cent.

CHANGE TO AVAILABILITY

Beginning next week, the COVID-19 news conferences with Manitoba health officials will be moved to Wednesday.

This does not impact the media bulletin schedule. The province will continue to release COVID-19 bulletins on Monday and Thursday, and vaccine bulletins on Monday and Wednesday.

- This is a developing story. More to come.