1 death confirmed in crash west of Edmonton: RCMP

(File Photo)

One person is dead after a crash west of Edmonton Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said.

A truck and a car collided on Highway 627, west of Golden Spike road, at approximately 3 p.m., police said.

"There is at least one fatality confirmed at this time," RCMP said in a release.

Mounties are on scene investigating the crash and they're asking drivers to avoid the area.

More details to come…

