A small aircraft crashed at the Josephburg airport northeast of Edmonton on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a small ultralight plane with two people on board.

Mounties said the plane was taking off when the pilot attempted to land because of an unknown issue. The plane had a hard landing in a field in the area of the airport.

RCMP said the pilot was not injured, and the passenger had minor injuries.

A small plane has crashed at the @StrathcoCounty Warren Thomas Aerodrome near Josephburg.



1 occupant transported to hospital & the other assessed on-scene.



Thx to our #strathco @StrathconaFire & Transportation Ag Services staff for a well managed response!



Pics: TAS pic.twitter.com/T5f81sRuWe

Transport Canada will be investigating, but police said they will not be attending the scene.

Josephburg is about 37 minutes from Edmonton.