1 hospitalized after being shot by police officer in southeast Calgary

One person is in stable condition after being shot by a Calgary police officer early Saturday morning.

At around 6 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of 39 Street S.E. for reports of a break and enter at a home, police said in a release.

Police believe a tenant living in the upper portion of the home broke into the basement suite and attacked the tenants with a weapon.

Police say officers tried to deescalate the situation, first by using a Taser. When the situation continued to escalate, one officer shot the suspect.

One person was given first aid on scene, before being transported to hospital in stable condition.

CTV cameras captured visuals of evidence markers lined along the centre of the roadway where it appears a black jacket and a Taser were left.

A white Mercury Grand Marquis parked along the side of the road also had its windows smashed. Glass could be seen shattered on the ground adjacent to it.

No officers or members of the public were injured. A victims assistance support team (VAST) is available for the community.

Don Evanochko lives just a few doors down from where the incident occurred. He was going to set up a garage sale Saturday, but soon found out that those plans would have to be cancelled.

“It’s really seldom we see anything happening on the street here, it's always over a few blocks away or a couple of blocks down 17th Avenue,” he said.

“I just worry because this could’ve been a full blown shoot out, if that happened imagine who else might have gotten hit?”

Others living nearby like Dawn Gallant were shocked to wake up to the commotion of police officers yelling outside her door.

“The cops tried to de-escalate the situation, put this guy under arrest, but it just continued on and then it ended up with some sort of spray being used and then a shot, that’s what I heard,” she said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the incident.