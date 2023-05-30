1 hospitalized after early morning crash in west Edmonton
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
One person was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a crash involving an ETS bus in the area of 156 Street and 110 Avenue.
Police say the bus was travelling eastbound on 110 Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when the driver a black sedan travelling southbound on 156 Street ran a red light and hit the bus.
The car spun out and hit the bus a second time before it veered off and hit a pickup that was travelling westbound on 110 Avenue, police say.
The female driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
The bus driver and lone passenger were not injured.
Police say charges are pending against the driver of the sedan.
