1 hospitalized after fire tears through building
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
One person was hospitalized after a fire in Edmonton on Sunday morning.
At 4:54 a.m., fire crews were called to the area of 149 Street and 94 Avenue.
The blaze was upgraded to a second alarm fire before being brought under control at 6:47 a.m., according to officials.
One person was taken to hospital, but officials did not say what kind of injuries they had or how serious they were.
As of 5:31 p.m., the fire was not completely out and fire crews and investigators were still on scene.
