1 hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Vancouver

A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in downtown Vancouver Wednesday night.

Vancouver police say the victim was attacked around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Granville and Robson streets.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries—the extent of which are unknown—according to a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department.

Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News that no arrests have been made and the motive for the stabbing isn’t known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.