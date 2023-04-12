1 hospitalized in Anthony Henday crash

One person was hospitalized after a crash in southwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Police did not say what caused the collision on the Anthony Henday overpass at Rabbit Hill Road and Windermere Boulevard in an 8:45 a.m. traffic advisory.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, Alberta Health Services told CTV News.

A photo from the scene shows two vehicles on the overpass: a pickup truck blocked by a sedan with a heavily damaged front.

The crash caused delays and police asked drivers to avoid the area.