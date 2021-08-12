1 hurt in crash northwest of Edmonton: RCMP

A driver needed to be cut from their vehicle but only suffered minor injuries in a crash with bigger vehicles on Wednesday.

The late-afternoon crash, on Highway 633 near the intersection of Range Road 263 and Township Road 542, involved three vehicles, according to RCMP.

Police believe a semi driver either sideswept or cut off a car, which collided with a dump truck.

The car's driver needed help to get out of the vehicle.

There was no word on injuries to either the semi or dump truck driver.

No charges had been laid as of Thursday morning.