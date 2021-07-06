1 hurt in northwest shooting: EPS

A 24-year-old man was expected to survive a shooting in northwest Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Police say shots were reported around 4 p.m. at a commercial complex near 113 Street and 132 Avenue.

Officers were told a male walking outside one of the businesses had been shot at.

A short while later, a 24-year-old man was dropped off at a nearby hospital with injuries police described as not life threatening and consistent with a gunshot wound.

"The shooting victim isn’t cooperating with police, and a motive for the shooting has yet to be determined," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV News Edmonton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.