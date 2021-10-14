1 in 10 eligible voters has cast their ballot as advanced polling closes
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Edmonton Elections says about one in 10 eligible voters has cast a ballot during the advanced vote period that closed on Wednesday.
Over 63,500 voters cast ballots between Oct. 4 and Oct. 13.
That figure is nearly a third of the 194,826 votes cast in the 2017 municipal election that drew a turnout of 31.5 per cent.
Polls are open on election day next Monday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- CTV News Edmonton municipal election coverage
- Nickel releases $400K donor list, becomes 2nd of 9 candidates to do so
- 'Edmontonians need to know': Sohi only mayoral frontrunner to share donors list so far
- Comrie drops out, supports Nickel after attacking Sohi in several forums
-
Erie Shores Healthcare hosts outdoor gift shop tent saleErie Shores Healthcare is holding an outdoor tent sale to sell off some accumulated stock and make way for new inventory when the hospital shop reopens in the future.
-
Coun. Deans considers run for mayor of Ottawa in 2022 electionCoun. Diane Deans was first elected to Ottawa City Council in 1994, and was re-elected for her eighth consecutive term on council in 2018.
-
Two teens charged with second degree murder after 'suspicious' death in Sask.Two teens are facing several charges, including second-degree murder, for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man.
-
Electrical panel fire extinguished at Barrie's RVHA small fire at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Friday morning forced some patients to be moved to other areas of the Barrie hospital.
-
Man arrested after indecent act near high school: Sooke RCMPA Victoria man was arrested on Wednesday after he was allegedly spotted performing an indecent act near a high school in Sooke.
-
New building coming to Manitoba's Boundary Trails Health CentreThe Manitoba government is expanding the Boundary Trails Health Centre, including constructing a new building.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
-
Nearly 160,000 Waterloo Region residents not yet immunized against COVID-19Nearly 160,000 Waterloo Region residents are either not fully immunized against COVID-19 or are not yet eligible for the jab, the health unit says.
-
Not raking your leaves can be better for your lawn: conservation groupA conservation group says that not raking your leaves can actually be better for your lawn and its ecosystem.