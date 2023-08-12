1 in critical condition after semi crash in Port Coquitlam
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition and an intersection was closed to traffic after a crash involving a semi truck in Port Coquitlam Saturday morning.
The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Kingsway and Wilson avenues.
BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched three ambulances to the scene and transported one patient in critical condition.
Images from the scene show a semi truck on its side next to the intersection. The cab has been smashed and mangled, and appears to have come to rest against a tree.
A blue sedan with significant damage to both its front and rear ends can be seen a short distance away.
The crash appears to have knocked down the hydro pole that held a traffic light and a street sign at the intersection.
As of early afternoon, BC Hydro's online outage map showed an outage affecting 83 customers in the area, the cause of which is described as a motor vehicle accident.
Police tape could be seen blocking the intersection in all directions.
CTV News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for more information about the crash. This story will be updated if a response is received.
