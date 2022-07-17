1 in custody after hours-long armed standoff in Victoria
Police in Victoria say an hours-long armed standoff ended Saturday night with the individual taken into custody.
Officers were called to a home near Mason St. and Quadra St. around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a person in crisis who had harmed themselves and was refusing medical attention.
When police arrived, they learned the person had suffered a self-inflicted neck injury and had barricaded themselves inside the home.
The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) was called in, and worked to resolve the incident peacefully over the course of several hours.
Police say just after 10 p.m., the individual armed themselves and attempted to engage officers at the front door of the home.
Officers used less-lethal munitions to disarm the person and take them into custody.
The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for medical evaluation and mental health care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2022.
-
Former Vegas forward Mattias Janmark becomes newest Edmonton OilerThe Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year, US$1.25-million contract.
-
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnoutAs of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples ChurchAfter two years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building since 2020.
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'should have been stopped a long time ago': park board commissionerThis week is the final chance for Vancouver residents to have their say on how traffic should move through Stanley Park before the fall election.
-
‘Any gun violence unacceptable’ Tory says after rash of weekend shootingsToronto Mayor John Tory is speaking out after a rash of gun violence in the city over a busy weekend, including one fatal shooting in the heart of the downtown core.
-
B.C.'s Camryn Rogers wins historic silver in women's hammer throw at world championshipCanada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books.
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shootingA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on The Danforth.
-
Brits by the Bess car show takes over downtown SaskatoonThere was a British invasion of sorts in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday with roughly 60 classic cars using up the space in front of the Delta Bessborough Hotel for the 22nd running of Brits by the Bess.
-
B.C. community sees 2 coyote attacks in 2 weeksThe B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating two separate coyote attacks on dog-walkers in Langley Township.