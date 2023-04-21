iHeartRadio

1 in custody after weapons complaint in north Edmonton


Police were called to a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on April 21, 2023. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Police responded to a weapons complaint at a residence in the area of 90 Street and 144 Avenue shortly before noon on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service, one person was taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing.

EPS provided alerts to nearby Dickensfield and Cardinal Leger Schools about the incident.

Police did not disclose what type of weapon was involved.

