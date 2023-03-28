1 in hospital, 1 in custody after Kelowna shooting, RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after an apparent shooting that sent one person to hospital early Monday morning.
The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Chapman Place near the city's downtown. Kelowna RCMP said in a news release that they were called to "a disturbance between two individuals" in the area.
"Upon arrival, police found one individual lying in the hallway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," the statement reads.
"Emergency Health Services was immediately called and the victim was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment."
The other person involved in the altercation was located inside the home and taken into custody without incident, police said.
"The two individuals are familiar with one another and there is no danger to public safety," the RCMP release reads.
Mounties are asking anyone with information on the shooting who has not yet spoken to police to call the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-16229.
