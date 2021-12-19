iHeartRadio

1 in hospital after assault downtown

Calgary police on scene.

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in downtown Calgary Sunday evening.

Police responded to an altercation between two people in the area of 8 Avenue SW between 1 Street and Centre Street at 5:17 p.m., according to CPS.

CTrain service in both directions out of downtown was shut down, Calgary Transit brought in buses to shuttle transit riders.

#CTRiders Due to a CPS matter there is no Ctrain service moving through the core. Shuttle buses are west on 6 Ave and east on 9 Ave. Trains from City Hall are departing towards Saddletowne/Somerset. 69 St trains are leaving from 7th stn. Tuscany trains departing from 8th stn. pic.twitter.com/8DSQhaykCt

— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) December 20, 2021

Officers did not have anyone in custody and remained on scene as of 7:30 p.m., according to police.

CPS closed 7 Avenue between Centre Street and 2 Street SW while they investigate.

The incident doesn’t seem to be random in nature, added CPS. 

