1 in hospital after fire at Suncor Energy Edmonton Refinery

One person was taken to hospital after a fire at an oil refinery in Strathcona County Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., Suncor responded to a fire at its refinery on Petroleum Way in Sherwood Park.

The facility was evacuated and the fire was extinguished. Suncor says all employees were accounted for.

One person was injured as a result of the fire and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, said an AHS spokesperson.

Suncor said it is working closely with local authorities and regulatory agencies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Edmonton Refinery processes feedstock from Suncor's oil sands operations. The 146,000 barrel-per-day refinery produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and aviation gasoline.