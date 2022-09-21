1 in hospital after shooting in Ponoka on Wednesday

One person is in hospital with apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Leland Hotel in Ponoka around 2:50 a.m. after a report of the shooting.

The victim was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Mounties say it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public, but police have deployed additional resources to the area to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.