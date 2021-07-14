1 in hospital after shooting in southeast Edmonton

A 37-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Edmonton.

At approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting involving two vehicles in the area of 91 Street and 25 Avenue SW.

It was reported that someone in a dark-coloured truck fired shots at a silver SUV and then both vehicles drove away, said police.

Police were told a 37-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries that may be linked to the shooting.

EPS says it believes this was a "targeted event" and the individuals involved are known to police.

Detectives continue to investigate.