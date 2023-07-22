1 in hospital after shooting in Vancouver park, police say
A shooting in a park near Vancouver's Downtown Eastside sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Friday night.
The incident took place in Andy Livingstone Park, near the intersection of Carrall Street and Expo Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m.
The Vancouver Police Department confirmed in an email to CTV News that it is investigating a shooting in the park.
"Preliminary evidence indicates this is not gang-related and the suspect and victim know each other," the VPD said, adding that the suspect "is still outstanding at this time."
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
A heavy police presence was visible at the scene Friday night, but the VPD said there is no ongoing risk to the public, despite the highly visible setting where the shooting took place.
